Pakistan ex-PM Sharif leaves for treatment in London

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan on Tuesday in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment in London, his party said, a month after the three-time premier was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.

Sharif, 69, was accompanied by his younger brother and personal physician, leaders of his Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Party said.

“Nawaz Sharif will go to Boston after going through a detailed checkup in London. During his travel, he will stay in Doha for two hours,” Sharif’s close aide Pervaiz Rashid said.

Until recently, Sharif has consistently said he had no wish to leave the country, preferring to stay and fight for his political survival.

Sharif’s third term as prime minister ran from 2013 to 2017, when he was removed by the Supreme Court amid revelations over his personal wealth. Subsequently convicted of corruption, Sharif has consistently denied the accusations, claiming they were politically motivated. — Reuters

Related