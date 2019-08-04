Pakistan envoy convenes citizens advisory council

Ambassador Ali Javed convened the inaugural meeting of Citizens Advisory Council (CAC) on Sunday. The 8-member CAC was launched on March 25, 2019. The CAC inducted Asad Rahman (Gilgit Baltistan Community) and Qamar Riaz (Urdu literature & media) as new members

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador welcomed the CAC as ‘Ambassadors of Pakistan’s Diversity’ and expressed his confidence that the CAC would work in tandem with the Mission and deliver in areas of respective domains in a transparent and efficient fashion to serve the quarter million citizens across the Sultanate.

Ambassador informed that Zain Mughal, Founder & CEO ‘Seed Out’, has offered to connect with CAC through Seed Out Crowd Funding Programme to alleviate the legal and administrative sufferings of Pakistani residents in distress. CAC welcomed the idea and concurred to link with health and life insurance companies for extending necessary coverage to blue collar Pakistani workers in Oman.

The Ambassador praised CAC members Ameer Hamza and Qamar Riaz for their extraordinary efforts to ensure excellent arrangements for hosting the unprecedented ‘Pakistan Festival.’

The CAC observed that the success and overwhelming popularity of ‘Pakistan Festival’ necessitated its organisation on biannual basis and deemed to convene CAC Plenary meetings on quarterly basis.

The advisers are Prof Michael Jansen (heritage), Muhammad Ashraf (community), Reverend Zeresh Daniel and Vinod Kumar Panjwani (interfaith harmony & national integration), Mohammad Sheerani (Pashtun Baloch community), Naseer Saleh al Balushi (Baloch community), Ikram Burney (higher education), Asad Rahman (Gilgit Baltistan) Ameer Hamza (civil Society & media) and Qamar Riaz (Urdu literature & media).

