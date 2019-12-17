Main World 

Pakistan court sentences Musharraf to death for treason

Oman Observer

Islamabad: Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court sentenced on Tuesday former ruler Pervez Musharraf to death on charges of high treason and subverting the constitution, a senior government official said.

“Pervez Musharraf has been found guilty of Article 6 for violation of the constitution of Pakistan,” government law officer Salman Nadeem said.

Musharraf has been on trial for high treason for imposing a state of emergency in 2007.

Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 coup and later ruled as president, has been living outside of Pakistan. Reuters

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4774 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Turkey bolsters military presence in Idlib

Oman Observer Comments Off on Turkey bolsters military presence in Idlib

Thousands of penguin chicks starve in Antarctica

Oman Observer Comments Off on Thousands of penguin chicks starve in Antarctica

Oman condemns terror attack on military parade in Iran

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman condemns terror attack on military parade in Iran