Pakistan court sentences Musharraf to death for treason

Islamabad: Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court sentenced on Tuesday former ruler Pervez Musharraf to death on charges of high treason and subverting the constitution, a senior government official said.

“Pervez Musharraf has been found guilty of Article 6 for violation of the constitution of Pakistan,” government law officer Salman Nadeem said.

Musharraf has been on trial for high treason for imposing a state of emergency in 2007.

Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 coup and later ruled as president, has been living outside of Pakistan. Reuters