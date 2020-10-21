Pakistan considers lockdown

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities on Wednesday warned that they could reimpose strict lockdown measures, as millions of people flouted guidelines despite fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The warning was issued by the National Command and Operation Center(NCOC), a body that includes civilian and military leaders and oversees the country’s response to Covid-19.

“If no improvement in SOPs compliance is observed, NCOC will have no choice but again revert to strict measures leading to re-closures of services,” the body said in a statement.

It said public transport, markets, wedding halls, restaurants and public gatherings were “perceived high risk sectors.” While the authorities have declared that people must wear face masks and practice social distancing, few people follow these guidelines. Tens of thousands of people attended several political rallies during the past week.

Experts described them as “super spreader” events Infection numbers have spiked since schools reopened in mid-September. The authorities have since closed more than 30 educational institutes in the capital.

According to the NCOC, 660 new infections and 19 related deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

The country has so far reported 324,744 coronavirus infections and a death toll of 6,692.

According to a survey conducted by the Gallup polling institute in September, 75 per cent of respondents in Pakistan believe that the pandemic is under control, while 46 per cent believe the outbreak is a foreign conspiracy. – dpa