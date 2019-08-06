Pakistan community pays tribute to HM

Pakistani community in the Sultanate paid their tributes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in a magazine in both Arabic and Urdu recently.

Islamic Solidarity Magazine, the special edition of which, entitled “Renaissance Day of Oman”, was simultaneously released in both the capitals of Oman and Pakistan during the Pakistan Festival held recently.

The festival was hosted by the Pakistani community in Oman to pay tributes to His Majesty the Sultan on the occasion of 49th Renaissance Day under the auspices of the Pakistani Mission at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

His Highness Sayyid Faris bin Fatik al Said graced the occasion as chief guest whereas Ambassador of Pakistan in Oman Ali Javed hosted the event as a gift for ‘Oman-Pakistan friendship’ that spans over 5,000 years.

“Oman and Pakistan have bilateral relations that span for more than 5,000 years and the magazine is a humble tribute to His Majesty and the people of the Sultanate on special occasions like Renaissance Day and National Day every year,” Ameer Hamza, Editor of the magazine, told the Observer.

