Pakistan arrests alleged Mumbai attacks leader

Pakistani authorities on Saturday arrested an alleged leader of the militant group blamed for the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks, on charges of terrorist financing. Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi was taken into custody by counter-terrorism authorities in Lahore, a spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab said. Lakhvi is accused of running a medical dispensary and using the collected funds for terrorist financing as well as personal expenses. His trial will be held before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, the spokesperson said.
Lakhvi is said to be the operational commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). — dpa

