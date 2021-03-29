Pakistan, Afghanistan start 5-day anti-polio campaign

ISLAMABAD/KABUL: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday launched a new door-to-door campaign to vaccinate millions of children against polio despite the risks posed by the coronavirus, officials said.

In Pakistan, the five-day campaign will target over 40 million children under the age of 5. Around 285,000 frontline workers will span out across Pakistan’s 156 districts to administer the oral drops while following Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Covid-19 continues to challenge us but we are committed to ensuring continuity of the essential public health services during these difficult times,” the special assistant to the prime minister on health, Faisal Sultan, said in a statement.

In Afghanistan, the campaign intends to target around 9.6 million children in 30 out of the country’s 34 provinces, a health official said.

In the second anti-polio vaccination campaign this year, over 55,000 workers would implement the vaccination for five days, according to Afghan Health Ministry’s Polio coordinator Mir Jan Rasikh.

However, there remains a major stumbling block in the Afghan polio drive. The insurgent Taliban, like in previous years, would not allow the home-to-home campaign in areas under their control.

According to Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, the insurgents are still in talks with the WHO to reach an agreement about the home-to-home campaign. In areas under their control, the process is delayed for security reasons, according to Mujahid.

About 3 million children were deprived of the polio vaccine in the past three years, according to the Health Ministry. So far this year there have been about two dozen polio cases in the country, the ministry said. — dpa