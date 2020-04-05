Pak Embassy to help nationals who want to return home

Muscat: The Embassy of Pakistan, Muscat, is collecting data of people who want to travel to Pakistan if any special flights are arranged from Oman.

“All concerned are requested to kindly fill the details and send it to Whatsapp number +968-91373303 or at the following emails of the Mission – pakrep@omantel.net.om or parepmuscat@mofa.gov.pk,” the embassy said.

The details to be filled are

Performa for Repatriation by Special Flight

Name: —————————————————-

Passport No. —————————————————

Type of Visa (Please Tick) Visit Visa Residence Visa/Permit

Number of travellers: —————————————————-

Destination City: —————————————————

Reason for travel: (Please tick)

Visa Expired (Expiry date———) Lost Job Unpaid Holiday Paid Holiday

Any other (please specify) ———————-

Phone number:————————-, email: