Paintings depict architectural uniqueness of old Omani buildings

The raw beauty of Oman caught the imagination of this Scottish artist who is living in Oman for the last four years. She is a woman of varied interests, including painting and photography.

Oman’s raw nature and its unspoiled beauty are the inspiration for Sarah Thompson’s art. She keeps on exploring the country in search of some newness but ends up indulging in the country’s old values, its tradition and culture that reflect either in her photographs or in paintings.

Some of her latest works are on display at the Art and Soul Gallery in Qurum Waterfront. Her paintings showcase the architectural uniqueness of Omani old buildings based on her visits to Masirah Island and Muttrah.

“Their simplicity and accommodativeness impressed me. I tried my best to reflect the finer elements of those structures based on my own observations,” she said.

She takes inspiration from travels and creates large bold vibrant artworks focusing mainly on architecture and individual culture and traditions.

Commenting on her art background, the young artist says, “I have a degree in textile design, but this has eventually lead me to paint not only design work but abstract contemporary works.”

She is not only an artist but loves to tutor those who have a love for art — a part-time art tutor and host of workshops focusing on developing someone’s individual style, markings drawing, illustration, acrylic painting skills, abstract and contemporary works.

She is passionate about Oman and calls Oman her new home. She feels fortunate to travel frequently to Oman, camping and hiking most weekends.

“I love photography and document my travels throughout the Sultanate through sketches and photographs. The older buildings fascinate me with their intricate facades and repeat patterns featured everywhere.”

Sarah loves to teach art to individual students of all ages. She is passionate about sharing her talent and skills with people. “I believe art will help us see this tough Covid year through.”

For her artwork, she uses mixed media in her artwork that include acrylic paints, pen, pencil, and even textiles with the machine and hand embroidery.

“My collection depicts two places that inspire me — Masirah and Muttrah. I visit these places regularly and they have given me so much joy seeing old traditions continue, focusing on simple ways of living, traditional Omani culture that is still alive.”

Kaushalendra Singh

@patkaushal