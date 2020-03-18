Painting a storyteller of old eras

Ruqaya Al Kindi –

The artists are going through certain experiences in which certain feelings and ideas are formed. it is natural that these experiences play a role in the artists’ style where their works become an artistic translation of this experience.

The nine works of the Omani artist Halima al Balushi, were inspired by her imagination. She uses acrylic colours, and collage, clippings of newspapers or cloth to express female figures.

As Halima explains “even the turban on the head may carry different interpretations by the recipient. it may refer to thoughts and sorrows and concerns and also to ambition and superiority.

She expresses the figures by drawing them individually or bilaterally. She uses very simple colours, such as white, light grey and cyan other times. “This diversity is a sign of the different moments and feelings experienced by women. joy, pleasure, moments of serenity, peace, tranquillity and meditation,” she signifies.

In artworks often spaces, lines and colours carry valuable connotations to the artist. As for Halima artworks, she explained that she uses them to highlight the meanings of women’s innate love of adornment, as well as to highlight the richness of colour in clothing.

“all of my work is inspired by imagination. I usually do not have a ready and preconceived idea. some [people]think that these overlapping shapes and lines are just aesthetics chosen by the artist accidentally or according to his own taste.” But, as she said, the fact is that they are the outcome of a variety of experiences.

Halima’s idea can be inspired by everything around her starting with beautiful environmental elements such as mountains, topography, sky, sea, old houses, doors, windows, even fashion and it is colours. In addition to decorations and inscriptions on doors, windows, columns and domes of mosques.

She is also aroused by books that she read; “the stories and civilisations I read about and the precise description of the author create a state of union between the writer’s imagination and the imagination of the artist,” she said. “I truly admire the Oriental and Persian art in the field of inscriptions and miniatures,” she added.

painting gives Halima some psychological comfort. her works require a lot of concentration and accuracy because she rely on the style of miniatures and decoration.

Most of the local artists lack the support of individuals and institutions, Halima believes. “Unfortunately, I think that many people in the Omani community don’t have a minor understanding for the fine art. They don’t appreciate the value of authentic works.

She shared that she cannot rely on drawing entirely as a profession or a main source of income although, she refers that five of these nine works in this collection were acquired by individuals, institutions and embassies.

Regarding my future aspirations, “I am looking for intensifying external as I wish to be an ambassador of the image, and a messenger for my country’s culture and heritage,” she said.

Halima advises artists to keep up this universal language (painting), as it unites nations. art promotes peace and beauty and has a high cultural value.

“through painting, we were introduced to different culture and nations which used to engrave sculpture on the walls, columns, roofs of the houses, palaces and temples. Painting was a storyteller of eras,” she added.