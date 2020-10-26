Pacts worth RO 183 million signed for North-South grid interconnection

MUSCAT, oct 26 – Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), member of Nama Group, signed on Monday a number of agreements for the implementation of the first phase of the ‘Rabt’ project — a landmark initiative to connect the National Grid in the north with the electricity transmission network of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and the networks of the Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer) in Al Wusta Governorate, and that of the Duqm Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Wilayat of Duqm. Total investment in this phase is RO 183 million.

The agreements were signed by Eng Masoud bin Salam al Riyami, Acting Chief Executive of OETC in the presence of Eng Omar bin Khalfan al Wahaibi Chief Executive of Nama Group, at OETC headquarters. Also present were representatives of contractors specialising in the construction of electricity transmission networks.

In Phase 2 of the Interconnection Project (Rabt), the national grid in the north of Oman will be interconnected with Dhofar electricity transmission network.

The project is expected to enhance the efficiency and integration of the national electricity transmission networks. The project will also play a key role in securing the electricity network and opening up new horizons for the use of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar which are abundant in Al Wusta Governorate.

Additionally, the project will connect isolated areas from the main system such as Haima, Duqm and Mahoot with the national grid. It will also connect the national grid with PDO’s network thus enhancing the reliability of the latter’s network which currently operates on 132 kV voltage. Furthermore, it will contribute to a reduction in natural gas use for electricity generation in PDO areas as the power plants operating in the National Grid are relatively new and highly efficient. Besides, ‘Rabt’ project will help in reducing the cost of energy produced in Duqm and Mahoot using diesel due to its high cost and its negative impact on the environment.

The first phase of the project consists of 660 km of 400 kV overhead lines, five main grid stations at Nihayda, Barik, Suwaihat, Duqm and Mahoot.

Importantly, the Rabt project will play a key role in achieving the government’s ambitions to produce 15 per cent of the country’s total energy from renewable energy sources by 2025. The interconnected network will enable the connection of future solar and wind farms in Al Wusta Governorate to the network. It will also provide secure, stable and reliable electricity to the SEZ in Duqm as it will connect the Duqm network with the 400 kV National Grid, ensuring that large projects in the SEZ get their electricity — a measure that will add to Duqm’s international investment appeal.

Oman Electricity Transmission Company is responsible for the electricity transmission in the national grid in the north of Oman as well as in Dhofar Governorate. Electricity generated by various plants are transmitted to load dispatch centres and distributed across the Sultanate. The transmission network, based on 132 kV voltage and higher, covers most of the Sultanate’s governorates from north to south. The company also manages the 220 kV electricity interconnection lines with the GCC Grid.

