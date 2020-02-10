Pacts signed to support CSR goals in Duqm SEZ

Tawasul Foundation signed on Monday a number of agreements with different organisations to implement social responsibility programmes at Duqm. The programmes are focused on various fields such as entrepreneurship, training for development and employment, health and environment, and support for sports clubs and associations.

The signing ceremony was attended by Yahya bin Saeed al Jabri, Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm and representatives from companies operating in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

Tawasul is a development foundation established by SEZAD in partnership with a number of corporates, operating within SEZAD, to implement sustainable community projects that serve local communities in Duqm in particular and Al Wusta Governorate in general.

The first MoU was signed by Tawasul Foundation and Sultan Qaboos University to explore cooperation opportunities in the fields of research, training and development, building human capacities, raising awareness, exchanging knowledge. These opportunities touch on developing and implementing different initiatives related to sustainable community investment, social and economic development at Duqm in particular and Al Wusta Governorate in general.

The University will also, in coordination with Tawasul, work on developing the Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy for Tawasul.

Another cooperation agreement was signed by Tawasul and Oman LNG Development Foundation to focus on implementing joint social responsibility and community service programmes. This agreement comes in line with the interest to benefit from the experience of Oman LNG in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The third agreement, signed by Tawasul with Beyond Measure Group, provides training and qualifying opportunities for 15 young male and female entrepreneurs from Duqm and introduces them to supply chain opportunities offered by Tawasul’s partners and other corporates in Duqm.

The fourth agreement was signed with the International Gulf Institute for training and employing around 50 to 100 young male and female Omanis from Duqm. The participants will be enrolled in a training-for-employment programme, which is based on the job opportunities offered by the companies in Duqm as per their potential requirements.

The agreements were signed on behalf of Tawasul Foundation by Muna bint Said al Shukailiyah, CEO of Tawasul Foundation, and Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research from Sultan Qaboos University, Khalid bin Abdullah al Massan, CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation, Mona Bakhour, Founder & CEO of Beyond Measure Group and on behalf of the International Gulf Institute, Dr Ahmed al Farsi, Chairman of Gulf Group for Training and Sustainability.

