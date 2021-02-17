Pact to train pharmacy students

The Ministry of Health (MoH) represented by the Directorate-General for Human Resources Development, signed an agreement with the National University of Science and Technology on Wednesday to train pharmacy students of the NU.

Dr Ahmed al Abri, HRD Director General, signed the agreement on behalf of the ministry, while Dr Khalid

al Balushi, College of

Pharmacy’s Dean signed on behalf of the NU.

The agreement permits the use of MoH health facilities to train the university’s students who are enrolled in the College of Pharmacy.

The signing ceremony, held at the university headquarters in Bausher, was attended by Dr Ali al Bimani, NU Vice-Chancellor, and number of deans, in addition to some MoH officials.

This agreement is the third among similar pacts as part of the Ministry of Health facilitations for the private higher education institutions to provide the undergraduates at these institutions with the scientific and applied knowledge each in their academic fields of specialisation.