Pact to support growth of clay-based innovations
MUSCAT, NOV 22 – The Industrial Innovation Centre has signed an agreement with Al Mudar Al Ahlia Foundation to establish an innovation unit to promote and invest in the development of clay-based innovations in the Sultanate.
It is aimed at supporting entrepreneurs from among craftsperson and developing traditional crafts in line with the requirements of the times.
This will help in the promotion of crafts in the country. With funding support from the Industrial Innovation Centre (IIC), Al Mudar Al Ahlia Foundation will supervise the unit and support entrepreneurs who want to make craft products through production lines provided by the unit.
Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi of IIC signed the agreement with Yousuf bin Abdullah al Jahwari, CEO of Al Mudar Al Ahlia Foundation.
Dr Al Mahrouqi said: “We are delighted to have this agreement of cooperation. The Industrial Innovation Centre believes that it is important to strengthen and invest in promising national sectors, which include clay innovative industries, which are rooted in ancient Omani civilisation.
The centre is presenting it in an innovative manner which matches the requirements of the time.”
Al Jahwari said: “This agreement is considered as a milestone in the activity of the foundation.
It will help in the adoption of high-quality products with a unique innovative character which meets the requirements of individuals and institutions.”
The first phase includes financing of the innovation project, coordinating with the concerned authorities to provide Omani clay for the purpose of research and development, contributing to innovations meant for development of joint products with added value, undertaking research and development for suitability of using Omani white clay on pottery products.
The second phase includes financing the construction of the unit for clay innovative industries, which will include an exhibition area, educational laboratory, laboratory for development and designing, modelling laboratory, mini production lines, and storage facility for raw materials.