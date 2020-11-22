MUSCAT, NOV 22 – The Industrial Innovation Centre has signed an ‎agreement with Al Mudar Al Ahlia ‎Foundation to establish an innovation unit ‎to promote and invest in the development of clay-based innovations in the Sultanate.

It is ‎aimed at supporting entrepreneurs from ‎among craftsperson and developing traditional ‎crafts in line with the requirements of ‎the times.

This will help in the promotion of ‎crafts in the country.‎ With funding support from the Industrial Innovation Centre (IIC), Al Mudar Al Ahlia ‎Foundation will supervise the unit and ‎support entrepreneurs ‎who want to make craft products through production lines provided by the unit.‎

Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al ‎Mahrouqi of IIC signed the ‎agreement with Yousuf bin Abdullah al Jahwari, CEO ‎of Al Mudar Al Ahlia ‎Foundation.

Dr Al Mahrouqi said: “We ‎are delighted to have this agreement of ‎cooperation. The Industrial Innovation ‎Centre believes that it is important to ‎strengthen and invest in promising ‎national sectors, which include clay innovative industries, ‎which are rooted in ancient Omani civilisation.

The ‎centre is presenting it in an innovative ‎manner which matches the requirements of the ‎time.” ‎

Al Jahwari said: “This ‎agreement is considered as a milestone in ‎the activity of the foundation.

It will ‎help in the adoption of high-quality products ‎with a unique innovative character which ‎meets the requirements of individuals and ‎institutions.‎”

The first phase includes financing of the ‎innovation project, coordinating with the ‎concerned authorities to provide Omani ‎clay for the purpose of research and ‎development, ‎contributing to innovations meant for ‎development of joint products with added ‎value, undertaking research and development for ‎suitability of using Omani white clay on ‎pottery products.‎

The second phase includes financing the construction of the unit for clay innovative industries, which will include an exhibition area, ‎educational laboratory, laboratory for ‎development and designing, modelling ‎laboratory, mini production lines, ‎and storage facility for raw materials.

Related