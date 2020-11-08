Pact to engage low-income families in bee-keeping

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) signed a cooperation agreement with Dar Al Atta’a Society to implement a honey bee raising and breeding project for low-income and social security families.

The agreement was signed by Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and Maryam bint Issa al Zedjali, Member of the State Council, Chairperson of Dar Al Atta’a Society’s Board of Directors.

The project aims to empower women from low-income and social security families and those looking for work opportunities from the governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and the Wilayat of Qurayat in the Governorate of Muscat. The beneficiaries will undergo technical training at the beginning of the project in bee raising/breeding basics.

The agreement stipulates that Dar Al Atta’a Society will provide RO 43,000 financial support to the beneficiaries of the project to enable them to start apiaries projects for raising honey, and to provide support in marketing and promoting products under Min Beiti (From My Home) project marketing umbrella.

The ministry will provide all possible support to achieve the goals of the project and provide means of success, including administrative, technical and logistical support.

The project is part of Min Beiti (From My Home) project sponsored by Dar Al Atta’a Society. It aims to economically empower women from low-income and social security families and to enter the labour market in projects in the field of raising and producing honey which brings a financial source of income for their families.

Min Beiti (From My Home) project implemented by Dar Al Atta’a Society is one of the Society’s most important programmes and aims to support Omani women to manage their home projects with high efficiency. — ONA

