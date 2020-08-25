Pact signed to support entrepreneurship in Frontier Technology

Muscat: Inspired by the vision of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to enhance the capabilities of Omani nationals, Occidental Oman and the Emerging Technologies Company (ETCO) have signed an agreement to launch the Oxy Programme for Entrepreneurial Development in Frontier Technology, exclusively sponsored by Occidental Oman. Stephen Kelly, President and General Manager of Occidental Oman, represented the company at the agreement signing, and Eng Azzan bin Abdullah al Mamari, Acting CEO, represented ETCO.

The Oxy Programme for Entrepreneurial Development in Frontier Technology is designed to contribute to supplying the labor market with high-level capabilities that take into account future requirements.

Eng Azzan al Maamari said: “ETCO will work based on this agreement to provide advisory, technical and development services for the program in addition to following all stages of implementation, in partnership with a number of local and international institutions and companies It is worth noting that some local and international consultants participated in the support of this programme, and a number of local firms will process the implantation.”

The programme aims at building the Sultanate’s technical talent base and innovation capacity to drive success in the future economy and to deliver training and educational programs to enhance knowledge and skills in science, technology and entrepreneurship.

It also aims at creating new technology-based businesses and jobs to grow the economy and address strategic challenges, and to attract and nurture innovative projects nationally and internationally that will benefit the Sultanate

The programme will provide the knowledge and support necessary to give the projects the best opportunity for success, and guide successful projects to the next stage of commercialization and private funding.

The programme is divided into three main phases and follows two paths. The first path aims to provide higher education technical students with increased skills in advanced technology and entrepreneurship, through short workshops and structured on-line learning held throughout the year with an intensive summer program. It is targeted for engineering and ICT undergraduates, as well as physical science, bioscience and students from related technical disciplines.