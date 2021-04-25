Pact signed to provide on-the-job training

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Labour on Sunday signed an agreement with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) to qualify and employ national cadres with BSc degrees and enrol them in on-the-job training programmes, in addition to the replacement of 300 expats with Omanis.

The agreement was signed by Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidy, Under-Secretary for Human Resources Development, and Dr Said Hamad al Ruba’ee, UTAS Chairman.

The agreement aims to qualify and employ national university degree holders and enrol them in on-the-job training programmes in the UTAS.

The ministry will provide the candidates with a monthly grant for 8 months. The ministry will be also responsible for their assessment and supervision.

— ONA