Pact signed to install sports equipment on beaches

MUSCAT: The Muscat Municipality has signed an agreement with the logistics company, Asyad, to install several sports equipment and other facilities at various beaches of the Governorate in Muscat.

This agreement follows the efforts of the Muscat Municipality to provide facilities to the community, which would contribute to developing a healthy and fit society.

On Sunday, the municipality unveiled varieties of sports equipment at Burj al Sahwa park for the disabled children, which were sponsored by Oman LNG.

