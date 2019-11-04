Pact signed for Trucks Rest Area in Sohar Freezone

In support of efforts to promote integrated logistics services, an agreement was signed, under the auspices of Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, for the development of a Trucks Rest Area. The agreement was signed between Dr Mohammed al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of Sohar Port and Freezone and Issa Mohammed Ali al Barmani, Managing Director of Meena Investment Park LLC. The upcoming project will have a total investment of RO 2.5 million and will take up an area of 50,000 sqm at Sohar Freezone.

Initiated by the Ministry of Transport and spearheaded by Asyad, the Trucks Rest Area will assist in promoting road safety after the significant increase in the number of trucks at the port. The area will offer an added value to the logistics infrastructure of SOHAR and to all its tenants from various road transport companies, through the provision of a dedicated area for truck drivers to take breaks during long journeys.

Apart from streamlining logistics at Sohar Port and Freezone, it will also aid in saving transit time between destinations and reducing road congestion by preventing drivers from parking at the sides of the road and in residential areas. The importance of this project is also demonstrated by its role of unifying operators and tenants of both the Port and Freezone.

Related