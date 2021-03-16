Pact signed for info services, packages at Dubai Expo

Muscat, March 16 – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and the commission responsible for Oman Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has signed an agreement to manage and operate the tourism services and information centre at the pavilion.

The agreement was signed by Maithaa bint Saif al Mahrouqiyah, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, with Raad bin Khalifa al Abri — CEO of the company, specialised in providing such services.

Al-Raqi Business and Services Company will provide all information, services, offers and tour packages about the Sultanate to visitors to the pavilion and expo visitors in general, in addition to introducing the Sultanate and promoting its tourism components.

The mega event that will run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, was delayed to safely navigate the impact of Covid-19 and allow the World Expo to focus on a collective desire for new thinking to identify solutions to some of the greatest challenges.