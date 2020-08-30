Pact signed for handling of grain cargoes at Sohar Port

MUSCAT, AUG 30 – C Steinweg Oman, the operator of the multipurpose general cargo terminal at Sohar Port and Freezone, has signed an agreement with Sohar Flour Mills for the handling of shipments of wheat and grain at the port. Hendrik van Mierop, CEO of C Steinweg Oman, said the pact overs the handling of grain commodities sourced from various countries, and their storage in warehouses. This will also aid Oman’s efforts to strengthen the country’s food security, he noted. For his part, Raid bin Mohammed al Rubaiey, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar Mills Company, said a special berth has been allocated for the handling of the company’s grain cargoes and finished goods — a gesture that would enhance the competitive appeal of its investments in the port. At the same time, the company is developing a complex of grain silos at the port with technology provided by a Swiss firm, he added.

