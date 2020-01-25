Pact signed for Business Park in Duqm Special Economic Zone

The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) and Maysan Properties have a usufruct agreement to establish a business park under the ‘Maysan Square Duqm’ brand in the SEZ.

The agreement was signed by Yahya bin Said al Jabri, Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD), with Sadiq bin Jaffer bin Sulaiman, CEO of Maysan Properties on behalf of the developer.

Maysan Square Duqm will be built over an area of 122,000 sq metres, offering 20 buildings that include a commercial complex comprising various shops, restaurants, cafes and offices. The projects also offer a number of freehold, rental apartments, serviced apartments, business hotel, multi-purpose hall and other leisure and retail facilities.

The project will be developed in five phases, starting from 2021. The first phase will feature three pavilions. The total cost of development is RO 43 million and is expected to offer around 500 direct job opportunities.

Maysan Square Duqm is the result of SEZAD’s ongoing efforts to attract high quality investments in the SEZ. The project also confirms the confidence of Omani investors in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm and its capabilities to grow.

