Pact signed for Aviation Academy campus

Oman Aviation Academy (OCA) signed a contract with Dawood Contracting Company LLC for the development and construction of the Academy’s facilities at Suhar Airport.

The signing ceremony was held at Kempinski Hotel where Captain Abdullah Murad al Bulushi, CEO, signed on behalf of the Academy, while Talal Ahmed al Shizawi, CEO, signed on behalf of Dawood Contracting Company.

As per the contract, the contractor will develop a total built-up area of approximately 35,000-square metres which comprises the Academy’s main building, aircraft maintenance hangar, taxiway, apron, campus accommodation and other facilities. The fully integrated facility will be built to meet the state-of-the-art aviation academies and will be equipped with the latest aviation training equipment.

Captain Abdullah al Bulushi, CEO of the Academy stated: “OAA is the first aviation training academy in the Sultanate of Oman that aims to provide the highest international standards for civil aviation in the Middle East and Africa region. Signing this contract is one of the major milestones of the Academy.

It is worthwhile mentioning also that OAA currently have Oman Air cadets enrolled in the foundation programme in collaboration with Sultan Qaboos University. The Academy will be working towards attracting more cadets from local and international market to promote the Sultanate as one of the leading aviation training hubs in the region,” he stated. Conceived as the first national aviation training institution in the Sultanate, Oman Aviation Academy is a joint venture involving Airbus Helicopter, Oman National Investments Development Company SAOC (TANMIA), Al Hosn Investment Company and Ministry of Defence Pension Fund.

The Aviation Academy will also exploit its location within Suhar Airport to provide real-time training conditions for the cadets. Canada’s CAE, a leading training services provider for the global civil aviation industry, is a strategic partner in the development of the Academy in Suhar.

