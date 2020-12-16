Pact renewed for operation of Al Amerat landfill in Muscat

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, Dec 16 –

Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) has renewed its contract with French multinational corporation SUEZ to operate and maintain the Al Amerat engineered sanitary landfill near Muscat.

This five-year contract, worth €1.4 million a year, will start in the beginning of 2021, the Middle East office said in a press statement. It follows a contract signed in 2005 for the construction of the landfill’s extension with the creation of a second cell and five years’ Operation & Maintenance of the entire landfill.

Within this contract, SUEZ oversees the reception and landfilling of 1,320 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily.

The facility includes a biogas extraction system and a Membrane bioreactor (MBR) plant for treating leachates, allowing the country to curb greenhouse gas emissions and improve its environmental performance.

“We are honoured of this renewed trust which is the result of a successful a 10-year partnership and collaboration with be’ah targeting a common goal: preserving Oman beautiful environmental capital. We are proud to support the Sultanate in leading the change of the waste management sector by implementing high level international practices and sustainable waste management solutions,” commented Cyril Courjaret, CEO, SUEZ Middle East & Central Asia.

Since 2010, SUEZ has been supporting the Sultanate with the construction, operation and management of several municipal and industrial waste landfills across the country, including Barka Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, Sohar Industrial waste treatment facility (Phase 1) and Duqm Integrated Waste Management Facility.