Pact inked to train 3000 jobseekers

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour and the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED) on Monday signed a cooperation agreement to provide training programmes for 3,000 jobseekers.

The move comes to support SMEs to qualify national cadres capable of competing for job opportunities in various sectors in the labour market.

The agreement aimed to offer a package of incentives for SMEs to attract jobseekers, train and qualify them to achieve the envisaged goals.

The agreement was signed by Sayyid Salim Musallam al Busaidi, Human Resources Development Undersecretary and Halima Rashid al Zerei, Chairperson of ASMED. — ONA

