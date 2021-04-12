Local 

Pact inked to train 3,000 job-seekers

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Labour and the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED) on Monday signed a cooperation agreement to provide training programmes for 3,000 job-seekers. The move comes to support SMEs to qualify national cadres capable of competing for job opportunities in various sectors in the labour market. The agreement aimed to offer a package of incentives for SMEs to attract job-seekers, train and qualify them to achieve the envisaged goals. The agreement was signed by Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Labour for Human Resources Development and Halima bint Rashid al Zariyah, Chairperson of ASMED. — ONA

