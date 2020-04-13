Pact inked for online purchases from Mawaleh Central Market

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Oman Technology Fund (OTF) to launch a platform on AthmarOm for online trading of fruits and vegetables from Central Market in Mawelah.

The agreement also offers scope for providing consultations to enhance the methods of service delivery to the local community.

The government had earlier said that the app-based software will enable buy products directly from the market. “This will help reduce the crowd inside the market as per the current requirements and save the time of the customers,” a statement said.