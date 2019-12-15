Pact inked for five fish markets

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) signed an agreement for the establishment of five fish markets and the development of the fishing berth in the Wilayat of Muttrah.

As per the agreement, new five fishing markets will be established in the wilayats of Haima, Shalieem and Halaniyat Islands, Rustaq, Al Hamra and Al Mudhaibi. The new fishing markets will provide suitable hygienic environments for traders and buyers as well as boost the quality of fish and provide job opportunities for nationals.

The establishment of fish markets is part of the ministry’s strategy to set up new fish markets that meet the health conditions and quality standards of fish markets. The agreement was signed by Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries and Engineer Abdulamir bin Abdulhusein al Ajmi, PDO’s External Affairs and Value Creation Director. — ONA

