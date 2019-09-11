Pact inked for bunker services at Mina Sultan Qaboos

Expanding its services across the Sultanate, Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has signed a long-term agreement with Marafi, port management arm of ASYAD Group, to provide bunker fuel services at the port berths and anchorage areas of Port Sultan Qaboos. Mainly serving navy vessels and cruise ships, the license is the first of its kind to get awarded at the port. A key player in the Sultanate’s fuel supply chain, OOMCO has been steadily growing its marine business (fuel and lubricants) and building its reputation for providing high-quality fuel services.

“The agreement will see us provide our fuel services at Port Sultan Qaboos, which is a critical milestone in our journey leading the energy and fuel industry in Oman. We’re pleased to be working with Marafi and supporting them as they develop the port into an international hub,” said David Kalife, Chief Executive Officer, Oman Oil Marketing Company. “With our efficient, secure and reliable services, we have a lot to offer all commercial customers and we look forward to continue developing our marine business.”

“We aim to accomplish the government’s vision to increase overall port performance and functionality in order to accommodate a more demanding maritime market,” said Dr Ahmed al Abri, Marafi Chief Executive Officer. “Marafi plays an important role in expanding the logistics sector in a sustainable manner and carrying out plans to enhance the expansion of ports across the Sultanate, and this agreement is a step in the right direction to provide world-class services.”

As part of the OOMCO’s long-term strategy to transform Oman’s fuel industry, OOMCO has been working on the expansion of its commercial services for several years. Currently it is also the sole licensed fuel marketer in the Port of Duqm, where it is in the process of building storage facilities, including a bunker fuel terminal. With a focus on the development of strategic partnerships and offering services that deliver more than just fuel, the company aims to position itself among the top five fuel marketers in the GCC by 2025.

