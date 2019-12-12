Pact for research repository inked

MUSCAT: The Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement with The Research Council (TRC) to establish and develop the Oman Research Repository Project.

The project emerges from the necessity of collecting and preserving Omani intellectual products and making it available for researchers, academics, students, organisations and individuals interested in research. It allows for the control, collection, organisation and preservation of intellectual products across various types of knowledge, in addition to making these freely available on the Internet to encourage scientific research and innovation.

Related