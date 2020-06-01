PACP receives price-hiking complaints

Read Time: 33 Second

MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) received 10,190 complaints and reports from consumers between February 25 and end of May.

PACP received the consumers’ complaints through its call centre, website and social media accounts owing to the closure of the service halls at PACP’s main office and branches in the governorates which came in implementation of a decision made by the Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic to limit the spread of the virus.

The bulk of the complaints were related to hiking of prices but there were also reports about manipulation in sale offers, selling expired goods and refusal to provide services, among other things. — ONA

