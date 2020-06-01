Local 

PACP receives price-hiking complaints

Oman Observer
Read Time:33 Second

MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) received 10,190 complaints and reports from consumers between February 25 and end of May.
PACP received the consumers’ complaints through its call centre, website and social media accounts owing to the closure of the service halls at PACP’s main office and branches in the governorates which came in implementation of a decision made by the Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic to limit the spread of the virus.
The bulk of the complaints were related to hiking of prices but there were also reports about manipulation in sale offers, selling expired goods and refusal to provide services, among other things. — ONA

0 0

About Post Author

Oman Observer

salim@omanobserver.om
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
50 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleppy
Sleppy
0 %
Angry
Angry
50 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

You May Also Like

Postage stamp to celebrate childhood

Oman Observer Comments Off on Postage stamp to celebrate childhood

Starting Point – Springboard programme concludes

Oman Observer Comments Off on Starting Point – Springboard programme concludes

Sayyid Asaad receives Italian, Brazilian Ambassadors

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sayyid Asaad receives Italian, Brazilian Ambassadors