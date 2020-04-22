Local Main 

PACP launches ‘Make Sure’ application to control prices

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) launched its electronic application, which aims to control the manipulation of prices in commercial centers by creating a database of thousands of goods and products and prices.

This launch comes within the framework of the authority’s efforts to develop a system and services to reduce its time and efforts during field inspections.

In its first phase, the programme covers more than 90 shopping centers in various governorates of the Sultanate, and the total number of goods recorded include 190,000 commodities.

The idea of ​​the electronic application is to make sure the prices of various commodities and products become electronically controlled and cannot be tampered.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6005 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

French business delegation explores opportunities

Oman Observer Comments Off on French business delegation explores opportunities

Alawi receives Iraqi official

Oman Observer Comments Off on Alawi receives Iraqi official

Bin Alawi, Iranian FM hold talks

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bin Alawi, Iranian FM hold talks