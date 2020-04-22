PACP launches ‘Make Sure’ application to control prices

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) launched its electronic application, which aims to control the manipulation of prices in commercial centers by creating a database of thousands of goods and products and prices.

This launch comes within the framework of the authority’s efforts to develop a system and services to reduce its time and efforts during field inspections.

In its first phase, the programme covers more than 90 shopping centers in various governorates of the Sultanate, and the total number of goods recorded include 190,000 commodities.

The idea of ​​the electronic application is to make sure the prices of various commodities and products become electronically controlled and cannot be tampered.