PACP launches food basket for the needy

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) in coordination with major FMCG players in the country has launched a food basket for needy families at a reasonable price.

The ‘Basket of Goodness’ package with 19 essential commodities is priced between RO 9.400 to 9.900. It aims at ensuring a fast and safe shopping for both locals and residents and considerably reduces people’s shopping time.

Announcing the initiative, Omar bin Faisal al Jahdhami, Vice-Chairman of the Consumer Services and Market Watch at the PACP said that the basket also aims at countering the economic effects of Covid -9 on the consumers.

“This ‘basket of goodness’ will significantly contribute to the idea of providing consumer goods at reasonable and competitive prices during the current crisis and help the authorities to keep people at home,” Al Jahdamy said.

He further said that the Authority had been studying the impacts of the present crisis that the “world and the Sultanate are going through in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19.”

“The effects of the present predicament are felt across the economy of many sectors of the society and the PACP felt the necessity to liaise with shopping centers across various governorates in the Sultanate,” he added, saying that it is expected to mitigate the economic burden on consumers by providing the weekly needs of the necessary goods for the whole family in one integrated food basket.

This basket also contributes to shortening the effort and time spent on shopping for essential goods and protects consumers from infections that may affect people while shopping for longer periods.

Regarding the timing of the introduction of the ‘basket’, he opined that it is to be launched just before the advent of the holy month of Ramadan in order for all consumers, affected families, people with low income and charitable societies to benefit from it.