PACP issues decision to regulates cosmetics

Muscat:Dr Said bin Khamis al Kaabi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has issued decision No 98/2020 regulating some cosmetics.

As per the decision, an approval from the Ministry of Health is required for trading cosmetics that contain hydroquinone substance.

Cosmetics containing mercury substance should be traded only after obtaining an approval from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

An administrative fine of RO 50 and up to RO 1,000 will be imposed for first-time violation. A fine between RO 50 and RO 2,000 per day will be imposed in case of subsequent violation.

