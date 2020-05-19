PACP clarifies on prices of face masks

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has clarified about a topic circulating on social media regarding the hike in the prices of face masks.

PACA explained that the prices of face masks have seen a significant increase internationally due to a surge in import prices and a growing demand caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

PACA affirmed that it is verifying the import prices and checking the customs clearance certificates issued by the Directorate-General of Customs at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) in accordance to the rules.

As per the Ministry of Health’s rules, importers are allowed to add up to 15 per cent on the import price. Distributers are also permitted to add 15 per cent, PACA said affirming that any addition on top of that percentage is deemed illegal and invites legal action.

The prices of face masks have risen but maintained the same level since the outset of the pandemic and have not been hiked after the Supreme Committee made wearing them in public mandatory, PACP said confirming that any hiking of the prices of face masks will be dealt with strictly and urged members of the public to report any instances of hiking over the price seen at the start of, but not prior to, the pandemic and also to compare the prices at the same outlet but not with different outlets.