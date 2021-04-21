Packaging and foodstuff logistics plants to come up in Khazaen

New investments: Agreements signed with Al Rasam Al Shamilah and QAF International

Khazaen has signed agreements with local companies Al Rasam Al Shamilah, an Omani firm operating in the import, export and wholesale of foodstuff, and QAF International, a company established in 2015 and active in direct import of foodstuff. The agreements will see these companies set up factories and logistics units at Khazaen.

Eng Salem Sulaiman al Thuhli, CEO, Khazaen said, “We are delighted to welcome the new investors to Khazaen Economic City. These agreements reflect the trust that Khazaen is gaining from several investors due to its attractive location, swift access to various logistics gateways across the country.”

The year 2021 too has begun on a highly positive demand, notwithstanding challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and witnessed the signing of several agreements that will contribute towards the government initiatives for the In-country value and knowledge transfer efforts.

An ideal location for local, regional and international corporate offices, banks, legal and finance firms, IT Parks and more, Khazaen Economic City has been seeing a steady increase in the number of investors.

Government support and free zones are only some of the USPs of Khazaen, as the City has topped these facilities with a commercial package for its early tenants.

Walid bin Mohammed al Mahthouri, CEO, Al-Rasam Al Shamilah, said, “Khazaen has the capability and capacity to host major projects, thanks to its incentives, strategic location and world-class infrastructure and facilities.

Al Rasam Al Shamilah is active in the import, wholesale and retail sectors through its Fen Al Tazieen Food catering Services brand. The project will spread over 7,500 m2 to meet local and overseas market demand.”

Bader Saud al Maharbi, CEO, QAF International, stated, “Our decision to invest in Khazaen was linked to our operational growth. Our expansion plans necessitated a unit to package grains, spices, legumes and snacks, and Khazaen offered everything we were looking for.

We are impressed by advantages and incentives Khazaen provides to investors, including exemption from administrative fees and reduced rents value for the first year of operation, which will undoubtedly enable us to save some operational costs upon project initiation and will contribute towards maximising returns on investment in a shorter period. Moreover, Khazaen’s high-quality infrastructure is ready to serve needs of every investor.”