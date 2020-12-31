Packages for private sector to continue until March 31: Ministry of Labour

Muscat: Based on the decision of the Supreme Committee on Covid, the Ministry of Labor has announced that the packages announced for the private sector enterprises and their workforce to continue until March 31.

As per the package, the private sector companies and institutions should commit not to terminate Omanis employed in private firms and affected private sector establishments may negotiate to lower the salaries of their workers for a period of three months in return for a reduction of duty hours after the expiry of outstanding days of an employee’s paid leave. If necessary, this system will begin to be applied with effect from March 31, 2021.

The facilities include exemptions from fees and fines on permits for the non-Omani workforce, provided they leave the Sultanate for final departure, exemption from fines for the first time, renewal and transfer of services from the expiration date of the card between March 15, 2020, and March 3, 2021.

It allows the affected private sector establishments to terminate the contracts of their non-Omani workers provided these establishments to adhere to the payment of all the dues of the laid-off workers before their terminal departure from the Sultanate.

The decision includes reducing the fees for the renewal of expatriates’ residence card from RO 301 to RO 201 to companies and establishments that have an Omani workforce and owners of small and medium enterprises registered with the Public Authority for Social Insurance, and allow employers to renew expired work permits for workers currently outside the Sultanate during the precautionary period and exemption from the resulting fines after coordination with the competent authorities.

Among the facilities provided by the Ministry of Labor is to extend the period of non-Omani manpower recruitment licenses that expire during this period and to preliminary work permits for expatriate manpower for partial use or temporary use.

It allows multiple establishments owned by the same partners to assign employees to work in any of those facilities when necessary and to allow private sector establishments to use the workforce of other establishments to work in establishments.