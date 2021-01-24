PACDA douses fire erupted at a scrap metal warehouse in Rusayl

Muscat: A fire erupted at a scrap metal warehouse in Rusayl Industrial Estate early Sunday morning.

The operation centre of the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) received a report at dawn on Sunday that a fire had engulfed one of the companies in the industrial park.

Instantly, PACDA’s headquarters in Muscat sent fire engines to the location and managed to control the fire using foam, heavy equipment and water trucks.

No injuries were reported in the incident.