PACA sets deadline for airlines to settle refund claims

The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) has issued a circular to all airlines operating in the Sultanate, regarding the need to protect the rights of travelers whose reservations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Article 5 of Chapter 3, the traveler is entitled to recover the value of the travel ticket at the same price at which he bought the ticket within seven days of the cancellation, for the part or parts of the trip that is undertaken, regardless of the booking conditions and without deducting any amount from the ticket value.

For the conditions that the world is going through due to this pandemic, airlines are exempt from paying any of the other compensation.

The airlines shall coordinate with the travel and tourism offices regarding reservations, and in all cases, but the responsibility rests on the airline for canceling the confirmed travel tickets issued by them.

Airlines will be given a deadline, no later than November 2, 2020, to settle their financial positions, and to end all claims to refund the value of air tickets.

The deadline for completing their claims on the tickets issued for Omani students studying abroad is set no later than August 19, 2020.