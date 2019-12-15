Oxy Oman signs contracts with local firms

MUSCAT, DEC 15 – As part of its in-country value (ICV) strategy to support locally manufactured materials and maximise expenditure on goods and services made in Oman, Occidental Oman signed two new multi-year contracts with Gulf Triangle Industries & Services LLC; and Muscat National Petrochemicals & Supplies LLC. By virtue of these contracts, both companies will supply Occidental Oman with locally made dolomitic lime. The signing ceremony was held at Occidental Oman’s headquarters in Muscat.

Stephen Kelly, the President and General Manager of Occidental Oman; Younis al Amri, CEO of Gulf Triangle Industries & Services; and Abdul Hamid al Shanfari, CEO of Muscat National Petrochemicals & Supplies; were signatories for their respective organisations. Abdulkarim al Ghassani, Vice President for Supply Chain, and other senior executives of Occidental Oman were present at the event. The contracts with Gulf Triangle Industries & Services, and Muscat National Petrochemicals & Supplies, were signed as part of Occidental Oman’s In-Country Value (ICV) initiative to identify local Supply Chain opportunities.

Both companies will supply Occidental Oman with dolomitic lime for Occidental Oman’s Mukhaizna operations. “We highly appreciate the trust that Occidental Oman has placed on us by awarding this contract, and look forward to grow our operations to produce Dolomitic Lime, and to provide products of the highest standards,” said Al Amri. “We are excited by the opportunities this award will provide, as this contract will help us seize the opportunity to grow further with our production. We feel confident that together we will facilitate and serve industry demands,” said Al Shanfari.

“The contracts signed today reaffirm our wide-ranging commitment to enhance the collaborative efforts of the oil and gas industry to efficiently develop a competitive Omani supply chain. We believe that this will increase investment in the country and support diversification of its economy. We look forward to new collaborative opportunities with local manufacturers,” said Kelly.