Ownership of over 1,000 property transferred from foreigners

“The ownership of land and real estate was transferred to Omani citizens from November 2018 until the end of June 2020, in various governorates of the Sultanate in line with the provisions of Royal Decree No 29/2018 on the prohibition of non-Omani ownership in certain areas.”

Ownership of several and real estate properties owned by foreigners was transferred to citizens as per the government decision.

In June, the Ministry of Housing has urged expatriate landowners and real estate owners to complete the process of transfer of their properties in areas where ownerships were banned under the Royal Decree 29/2018.

The ministry said that the deadline mentioned in the Royal Decree to complete the process was no later than November 2020 and 11/19/2020.

Non-Omanis or expatriates in Oman have been barred from ownership of land in some designated places. Expatriates have been barred from using the land for agricultural purposes.

The royal decree 29/2018 issued recently was on the promulgation of the law on prohibition of non-Omani ownership of lands and real estate in some places.

Accordingly, Article 1 bans the ownership of real estate and land for non-Omanis in Musandam, Buraimi, Dhahirah, Al Wusta, Dhofar (except Salalah), Liwa, Shinas, Masirah, Jebel Akhdar and Jebel Shams, any mountains and islands of strategic importance that are situated near palaces, security and military apparatus and ancient archaeological lanes determined by the competent authorities.

As per Article 2, non-Omanis will be prohibited from utilizing their lands and properties for agriculture in all governorates of the Sultanate.

Article 3 says that any person who loses Omani nationality or who has withdrawn shall dispose of the land assigned to him by the state and located in the places as listed in the Article (1) of this law to an Omani person by any means of disposal, which is determined by law to transfer the property.

This transaction needs to be done within two years from the date of the loss of Omani nationality or its withdrawal, may be extended for one year only after the approval of the Minister of Housing in coordination with the competent authorities.

Articles 4 and 5 stipulates that if the concerned person (one who loses Omani nationality) does act during the stipulated period the court would sell these land and real estate to Omani persons at the request of the Minister of Housing under the Law, provided that the sale price is returned to the owner.