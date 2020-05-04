New service to change ownership of commercial registration

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) said on Monday that the process of transferring ownership of the commercial registration can be done through Sanad, legal and auditing offices from Monday to help investors clear their initial procedures.

Through the online service, the investor can transfer the ownership of the commercial register, amend the legal form of the company, amend the tax and other details with the same request.

The Sanad and other authorized offices can receive the registration of the commercial registry ownership request electronically through the Invest portal.

Once the required documents are attached and the administrative fees paid, the request will be transferred electronically to the ministry to review the application and in the event that the request is complete, the buyer and seller are required to attend the offices of the ministry at KOM 4 or directorates or departments in the governorates to complete the process only in the final stage.