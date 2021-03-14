Own a Toyota C-HR and save with exclusive benefits

MUSCAT: The stylish, sharp and fuel-efficient Toyota C-HR is now available with cash gift RO 2,700, insurance 1 year comprehensive or cash gift In lieu of insurance RO 250 and service 2 years / 20,000 kms (whichever is earlier).

(Prospective buyers may be advised that the benefits vary between model variants, model year and manufacturing year. Terms and conditions apply. Visit the showroom for exact details, please).

Designed to stand out, the C-HR — promotes stylistic freedom and engineering creativity.

The C-HR Hybrid-Electric model also offers the lowest fuel consumption value in its category at 23.9km/l, C-HR enables customers to contribute to a greener future while enjoying the increased driving satisfaction provided by its advanced technologies.

The C-HR is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, which ensures a more rewarding driving experience. A low centre of gravity and double-wishbone rear suspension contribute to outstanding stability and handling with exceptional ride comfort.

Available with a 1.8-litre VVT-i full-hybrid powertrain and automatic CVT transmission, the vehicle meets all the requirements of daily commutes and weekend leisure journeys while offering peace of mind through its comprehensive array of safety features.

The C-HR’s high-quality interior is designed to delight the most discerning drivers. Exuding a genuine sense of luxury and refinement, the cabin offers an elegant contrast between curving surfaces and crisp lines to deliver a fresh, yet comfortable environment.

In Oman, the nationwide parts and service network of Saud Bahwan Automotive supports Toyota’s outstanding product quality. No wonder that today, Toyota is one of the most trusted and well-known brands.

For the latest press releases, test drive requests and more, please visit www.toyotaoman.com www.youtube.com/toyotaoman, www.facebook.com/toyotaoman, and instagram.com/toyotaomanofficial/. For any further details & to ascertain availability of stocks, please visit your nearest Toyota Showroom.