OWCA post first victory; easy for Khalsa, Ideal

MUSCAT: Oman star Vaishali Jesrani top-scored with a solid 32 as Oman Women’s Cricket Academy (OWCA) defeated Wadi Kabir Women by 30 runs to record their first win of the season in a Women’s League game at OC Turf 1 in Al Amerat on Sunday.
OWCA now have 2 points from two games, having lost their first match to ISC Women in February.
Invited to bat first, OWCA posted 103 for 9 on the board thanks to Vaishali’s knock. Shreya Suresh was the pick of Wadi Kabir bowlers, taking 3 for 18 while Jayavarsaa Sivakumar bagged 2 for 18.
OWCA then made sure Wadi Kabir had no room to free their arms, restricting them to 73 for 6 in 20 overs for a comfortable 30-run victory. Shreya Suresh batted well too, scoring 31 not out.
Jaspreet bowls Khalsa to big win
Jaspreet Singh’s magnificent 6 for 16 was instrumental in Khalsa United’s thumping 107-run win over Jumbo Electronics in a C Division T20 League at Muscat Municipality ground 1 on Friday.
Shrikant Akhil top-scored with an unbeaten 66 while Deepesh Mehta struck a fluent 39 in Khalsa’s total of 202 for 4. Jumbo’s chase lasted for less than 14 overs, getting dismissed for a meagre 95 as Jaspree ran through the side with his outstanding spell. Saeed Mohammed top-scored with a whirlwind 40 off 20 balls.
Vijesh shines in
Ideal win
Brilliant batting by Vijesh Vijayakumaran (66 off 44) was the highlight of Ideal Technology’s exciting 4-wicket victory against Jotun CT in a D Division match at Muscat Municipality ground 3.
Chasing Jotun’s 143 for 9, Ideal surpassed the total in 18.2 overs, scoring 145 for 6 thanks to solid knocks from Vijesh and Waseem Abbas (39 off 19). Raj Amal, who had scored 50, bowled well too, taking 2 for 25.
BRIEF SCORES
Women’s League T20
OWCA Women 103 for 9 in 20 overs (Vaishali Jesrani 32 – 2×4, Shreya Suresh 3-18, Jayavarsaa Sivakumar 2-18) beat Wadi Kabir Women 73 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreya Suresh 31 – 1×4) by 30 runs.
C Division
Khalsa United 202 for 4 in 20 overs (Shrikant Akhil 66 – 6×4, Deepesh Mehta 39 – 4×4) thrashed Jumbo Electronics 95 all out in 13.4 overs (Saeed Mohammed 40 – 6×4, 2×6, Jaspreet Singh 6-16, Harminder Singh 2-14) by 107 runs.
D Division
Jotun CT 143 for 9 in 20 overs (Raj Amal 50 – 1×4, Deepesh Unnikoru 2-08, Sooraj A Raj 2-20, Karakoickal Umesh 2-20) lost to Ideal Technology 145 for 6 in 18.2 overs (Vijesh Vijayakumaran 66 – 8×4, Waseem Abbas 39 – 6×4, 1×6, Raj Amal 2-25, Joby Abraham 2-31) by 4 wickets.

