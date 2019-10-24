OWA-Sur delegation visits State Council

A delegation from the Omani Women Association (OWA) in the Wilayat of Sur, South Sharqiyah Governorate, on Thursday visited the State Council to get themselves acquainted with the Council’s powers and mechanism of its work.

Chairman of OWA-Sur Yousra bint Saleh al Ghailaniyah, who headed the delegation, expressed her happiness over the visit when the team could learn about the national tasks carried out by the Council through the exercise of its legislative and supervisory powers and functions.

The delegation watched a documentary about the Council illustrating the stages of development process in the Sultanate and the contribution of the State Council to the national action. The presentation detailed the Council’s profile, activities and achievements.

The delegation was received at the Council by Maryam bint Ali al Hajri, Expert in Social Studies at the Office of the Secretary General; Suad Salem Khamis al Oraimi, Director of the Information Department of the General Secretariat for Assistant Information and Public Relations Affairs; Dr Badria bint Nasser al Wahibiya, Manager of Social and Cultural Research in the Information and Research Center; and Hanan Saif al Yazidi, Director of Head of Meetings Management Section, and Department of Economic Committee at the Assistant Secretariat for Meetings and Committees Affairs.

