Over 84,500 visitors flock to Jabal Akhdhar

Al Jabal Al Akhdar: Al Jabal Al Akhdar (Green Mountain) witnesses an increasing turnout from locals, visitors and tourists as the season of pomegranate harvest kicked off to have regional and international tourists flock to explore its pleasant climate, mountain ranges, farms, aflaj and heritage houses over the weekends and holidays.

Well known by its natural beauty and friendly and generous people, Al Jabal Al Akhdar’s semi-Mediterranean climate is conducive to grow some rare fruits, such as pomegranate, figs, pear, grapes, lemon, almond and olives.

According to official data, the total number of visitors in the first half of 2019 amounted to 84,539 people; including 31721 Omanis, 1510 from UAE, 502 Qataris, 169 Bahrainis, 398 Kuwaitis, 588 Saudis, 3188 from other Arab countries and 46,472 non-Arab visitors.

Khalil al Toubi, Director of Tourism Administration at the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah said that harvest attracts a big turnout of visitors and tourists who love to enjoy the breathtaking beauty of

nature.

“Accordingly, hotel occupancy rate soars at all hotel facilities that provide world class services and products that are tailor made to fulfill the needs and requirement of all age groups. There are varied destinations that satisfy nature lovers, climbing enthusiasts.

Al Jabal Al Akhdhar hosts many natural caves, villages and old lanes, mountain passes, aflaj and springs, which the visitor enjoys watching, as well as agricultural terraces connected to waterways and planted with various fruit trees, such as pomegranates, peaches, figs, grapes, apples, pears, plums, olives, walnuts, almonds and rose trees from which rose water is extracted.

The Niyabat of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar is one of the most important tourist destinations that attracts visitors throughout the year. It is characterized by its mild weather and a variety of geographical

environments that offer great opportunity to visitor to enjoy seeing rock formations and the breathtaking beauty of nature. –ONA

Photos taken by Shamsa Al Harthiya & Oman Tourism

