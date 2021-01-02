Over 800,000 people vaccinated in Russia

More than 800,000 people in Russia have received a coronavirus vaccine, health officials announced on Saturday, about a month after a massive campaign featuring the Russian-made Sputnik Vvaccine kicked off in early December. A total of 1.5 million doses of Sputnik V have been delivered to regions across the country, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. That amount is significantly less than promised by President Vladimir Putin at the start of mass vaccinations, when he had expected 2 million doses.

Russia, with 146 million inhabitants, has had problems producing the vaccine in large quantities. — dpa

