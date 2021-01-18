Over 77k citizens register in NSS

Muscat: The National Subsidy System (NSS) continued receiving applications for electricity and water subsidies from citizens seeking to benefit from a 33 per cent subsidy designated to limited-income citizens.

As of Monday, more than 77,959 citizens have applied to the system to receive the government subsidy.

The electricity and water subsidy applies to citizens who have valid electricity and water accounts for residential buildings provided that they meet certain conditions regarding the number of family members and the gross household monthly income.

The NSS targets to support Oman nationals and enables them to benefit from the government subsidy. It is considered a major enabler for eligible citizens to avail of subsidies designed to alleviate the impact of the liberalization of public utility tariffs such as electricity and water.

The government subsidy goes to citizens who meet the eligibility criteria set by the government.