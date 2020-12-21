Over 7000, applications for electricity subsidy

The number of registered consumers for electricity subsidy under the National Subsidy System (NSS) that started on Sunday was 7,391 till 2:30pm on Monday. Under the electricity and water subsidy system, eligible Omanis, who hold a valid electricity account, get subsidy over the use of the services.

Those eligible for the subsidy include those who earn less than RO 500 family income regardless of the number of family members; RO 750 or less and the number of family members is five or more; the income is RO 1, 000 or less and the number of members is seven or more; the income is less than RO 1,250 and the number of members is nine or more.

But if the income is more than 1,250, the family is not covered by the support, regardless of the number of family members.

The NSS provides the eligible people with a protective cover against the increase in related regular expenditure streams such as fuel, electricity and water.

At present subsidy facility on fuel and electricity is available. For water it is likely to be launched on a later date. The total number of applications in the NSS stood at 362,512 till Monday afternoon.

There is a rush for subsidy among the eligible families after the Council of Ministers approved on Sunday new tariffs on electricity and water services. The subsidy is to be lifted in a phased manner in five years.

A statement from the Ministry of Finance indicated that the measures on electricity and water tariff were ambitious initiatives of the medium-term fiscal balance plan (2021-2025) to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the two sectors, raising the efficiency of government spending, establishing financial sustainability rules, and linking it to the social protection system keeping in mind to support the entitled families.

