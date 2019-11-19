Over 700 tourists to arrive today

MUSCAT, NOV 19 – Over 700 tourists, who are to set out on a cruise tour of the region, will arrive at Muscat International Airport from Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham airports in the UK on Wednesday. The tourists will be later head to the Port Sultan Qaboos to start their cruise tour of the region, arranged by Marella Cruise International, in the ship Marella Discovery. The same passengers will return to the UK via Muscat International Airport to depart on the same flights back to the UK. A new batch of passengers as part of the air/sea itinerary will arrive in April 2020. Marella Cruises had signed an agreement with Oman’s Ministry of Tourism in 2018 to bring cruise ship visitors to Oman.

The number of cruise ships visiting different ports in the Sultanate witnessed a significant rise during the 2018-2019 tourism season. According to the Ministry of Tourism, 298 ships (which is more 106 than the 2017-18 period), were anchored at Port Sultan Qaboos, which received the highest number at 147, followed by 79 by Salalah Port and 72 by Khasab Port. The ministry expects that the number of cruise ships visiting the Sultanate would reach to 360 during the 2019-2020 season. While the number of tourists who came on board cruise ships in 2018 stood at 193,467, the number is expected to reach 220,000 in 2019.